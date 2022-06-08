Totally bananas: Jewel-Osco, Fresh Del Monte attempt to break record for World's Largest Fruit Display

Fresh Del Monte and Jewel-Osco in Westmont will attempt to break the record for the World's Largest Fruit Display Wednesday.

The display took three days to construct and contains more than 70,000 pounds of bananas.

After the record break, the display's bananas will be given away to customers — with the remaining being donated to the Northern Illinois Food Bank.

An official Guinness World Records adjudicator will be on site Wednesday to verify the new record.

Fresh Del Monte says they created the display to communicate the global popularity and nutritional value of bananas.