'Tour de Cure' set to raise funds for diabetes research in St. Charles

The Tour de Cure, an event organized by the American Diabetes Association (ADA) to raise money for diabetes research and awareness, will take place next weekend in St. Charles.

Megyn Byrnes, executive director of the ADA, joined Good Day Chicago on Sunday to discuss the upcoming event.

"We're going to try and raise $575,000, which sounds like a lot, but don't worry, no one person is doing it alone," Byrnes said. "We have four different routes for people to choose from, 5 miles all the way up to 63 miles. So if you haven't been on a bike in 20 years, there's still a route for you."

Participants can choose from routes of varying lengths to accommodate different skill levels and abilities, making the event accessible to everyone.

The event aims to bring together riders, volunteers, and supporters to fund critical diabetes research and increase public awareness of the disease.

For more information about the event and how to participate, visit the American Diabetes Association’s website.