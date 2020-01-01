Tow truck driver fatally struck by vehicle on I-290 in Maywood

A tow truck driver was fatally struck by a vehicle Wednesday on Interstate 290 in Maywood.

Authorities were called about 6 a.m. to eastbound I-290 near Ninth Avenue, Illinois State Police said. A tow truck driver was towing cars from an earlier crash when they were hit by a vehicle.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about the fatality.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the person was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, state police said.