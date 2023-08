A tow truck driver was shot in his vehicle in Little Village Friday morning.

Chicago police say the victim, 35, was driving in the 3300 block of West Cermak Road at 2 a.m. when he was struck in the torso by gunfire.

The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition. He was unable to provide father details to investigating officers.

No one is in custody for the shooting at this time.