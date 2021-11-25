Tow truck drivers shot while standing outside crash scene in Belmont Central

Two tow truck drivers were wounded Thursday morning in a drive-by shooting in the Belmont Central neighborhood.

They were standing by their tow truck near a crash scene around 3 a.m. in the 2700 block of North Central Avenue when someone in a gray or gold SUV started shooting, police said.

The 37-year-old was shot multiple times in the lower body and his 38-year-old counterpart was shot in the head, shoulder and torso, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

They drove themselves to Community First Hospital where the 37-year-old was transferred to Illinois Masonic Medical Center. He was listed in critical condition.

The 38-year-old was transferred to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Police said the shooting did not appear related to the crash scene or because the victims were tow truck drivers.

Advertisement

Area Five detectives are investigating.