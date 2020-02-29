Track work closes Lake, Wabash CTA stations in Loop

Several elevated CTA train stations are closed in the Loop Saturday as crews perform track maintenance.

Trains on the Brown, Green, Orange and Pink lines are bypassing the Lake Street and Wabash Avenue sections of the Loop’s elevated tracks, according to a service alert from the CTA. Service is still running to stations along Wells and Van Buren streets.

The Adams/Wabash, Clark/Lake, Washington/Wabash and State/Lake stations were closed at 2 a.m. Saturday and will reopen at 2 a.m. Sunday, the CTA said.

During the closure, the Orange and Brown lines will operate as a single route between Kimball and Midway, the CTA said. Green Line trains will run between Harlem and 63rd.

Pink Line trains will operate between 54th/Cermak and downtown via Wells and Van Buren, starting and ending their trips at the Roosevelt station, the CTA said.

The closures and reroutes will allow crews to “perform track power maintenance to ensure trains continue to operate reliably on the Loop ‘L,’” the CTA said.