Traffic alert: Semi-truck overturns in Itasca, forcing ramp closure

A semi-truck overturned in Itasca Tuesday morning, forcing a ramp closure.

At about 6:45 a.m., SkyFOX was over westbound Route 390 at Interstate 290, where a truck carrying cargo could be seen on its side.

Due to the weight of the semi, airbags will be deployed under the truck in hopes of getting it back on all 18 wheels.

For now, the ramp from 390 to I-290 remains closed and is expected to remain closed for another one to two hours.

At this time, it is unknown what the semi was carrying.