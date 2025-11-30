Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Downers Grove, police say

The Brief A pedestrian was hit and killed by a freight train in Downers Grove early Sunday morning, police said. Investigators learned the pedestrian was walking across the tracks when crossing gates were activated and down.



A pedestrian was hit and killed by a freight train in suburban Downers Grove overnight, police said.

What we know:

The incident happened a little before 12:45 a.m. near the area of Washington Street and the BNSF Railroad tracks, according to the Downers Grove Police Department.

Investigators learned the person was seen walking south of the railroad crossing while the gates were activated and in the down position. The person walked northbound across the tracks and the westbound train hit them.

The person died at the scene, police said. They have not been identified by authorities.

Downers Grove police, Metra police and BNSF police are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metra Police Department at 312-322-2800.