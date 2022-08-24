Expand / Collapse search

Transit detectives ask for help finding Blue Line pick pocketers

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Loop
Detectives are looking for two men suspected of stealing a woman's wallet on the Blue Line. 

CHICAGO - Mass Transit Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying individuals suspected of pick pocketing on the CTA Blue Line in the Loop

The suspects allegedly stole a woman's wallet from her purse as she boarded the train on Aug. 17 at 4:45 p.m. at 100 West Monroe Street. 

Detectives say there are two suspects, both African American men about 40-50 years old. 

Police asked anyone with information to call detectives at (312) 745-4706.