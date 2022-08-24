Transit detectives ask for help finding Blue Line pick pocketers

article

Mass Transit Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying individuals suspected of pick pocketing on the CTA Blue Line in the Loop.

The suspects allegedly stole a woman's wallet from her purse as she boarded the train on Aug. 17 at 4:45 p.m. at 100 West Monroe Street.

Detectives say there are two suspects, both African American men about 40-50 years old.

Police asked anyone with information to call detectives at (312) 745-4706.