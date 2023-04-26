UGA student battling brain tumor has died, family says

article

Liza Burke died at 2:20 a.m. Friday, according to a post by her family.

Liza took "took a final breath, sighed, and transitioned into the next realm," according to Liza's mother. Her mother also wrote that "Liza has now been reunited with her sister and they are making up for lost time!"

Liza's sister reportedly died from a rare genetic disorder in 2008.

The family says that celebrations of Liza's "big energy" are in the planning stages -- one will be held in Athens where Liza was a student at the University of Georgia and another one will take place in her hometown of Asheville.

The family says they are also setting up a fund at the Foundation of the Carolinas in Liza's name for educational purposes.

ORIGINAL STORY

The decision to stop treatment was recently announced for the University of Georgia senior who experienced a brain hemorrhage on spring break in Mexico.

PREVIOUS STORY: UGA student who suffered brain hemorrhage in Mexico diagnosed with tumor

Friends knew something was off about Liza Burke while on vacation. They described her as typically being the life of the party. On March 10, she left breakfast with what she thought was just a bad migraine.

Burke went back to the hotel, took some medicine and laid down for a nap. When her friends were unable to wake her, she was rushed to a hospital where it was discovered she had a brain hemorrhage.

Liza Burke (Supplied)

The college senior was put on life support and brought back to the U.S. once she was stable. Once she was home, it was discovered that she had a brain tumor, which was probably dormant for years.

Burke underwent six weeks of radiation in an attempt to shrink the tumor. However, it appears that it was unsuccessful.

According to an April 18 post on a GoFundMe page for Burke, the family met with several doctors and made the decision to cease radiation and pursue "providing Liza a send-off like only she deserves!"

The post also says that the family is hunting for "the perfect place by the sea where Liza can enjoy her final days supported by infinite love that surrounds her."

The update concludes by asking everyone to continue "prayers for our Sleeping Warrior and for all of us who will never fully fill the void that will be left in her wake."

More than $2,600 people have donated to the GoFundMe after hearing Burke's story and more than $167,000 has been raised.