Tri-State Tollway lanes reopen following earlier rollover

One person was injured in a rollover crash Wednesday morning on the Tri-State Tollway near west suburban Western Springs.

One vehicle rolled over after colliding with a truck at 8:54 a.m. on southbound I-294 south of 55th Street, according to Illinois State Police tollway officers.

The female driver of the rolled vehicle was taken to Hinsdale Hospital with minor injuries, state police said. The other driver was not hurt.

The two left lanes were blocked for investigation, but reopened shortly after 8:30 a.m., according to state police.