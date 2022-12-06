Trial begins in case involving Lincoln Park High School's ex-principal being fired for alleged misconduct

Attorneys made their opening statements Monday in a trial involving Lincoln Park High School's ex-principal.

Former principal John Thuet filed a federal lawsuit after he was fired amid an investigation of alleged misconduct within the schools' athletic department.

Thuet filed the suit in 2020, saying he hasn't been able to find a new job since. He also says he was subjected to emotional stress and deprived of due process.

The DA argued that Thuet failed to follow proper policies to protect students.