Trial of 2 underway in 2015 murder of 9-year-old Chicago boy

A prosecutor in the trial of two men charged in the 2015 slaying of a 9-year-old Chicago boy noted the victim brought a basketball to a park while his alleged killers "brought guns."

Dwright Boone-Doty and Corey Morgan are charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Tyshawn Lee.

Assistant State's Attorney Margaret Hillmann on Tuesday said Boone-Doty lured the 4th grader into an alley by promising him a juice box and then shot him. She asserted the defendants killed the boy because they believed his father was a member of a rival gang responsible for the shooting death of Morgan's brother and the wounding of their mother.

Morgan's attorney, Thomas Breen, distanced his client from the crime, saying the shooter was "one singularly evil person." Prosecutors allege Boone-Doty was the gunman. His attorney, Brett Gallagher, encouraged the jury to view the prosecution case with skepticism.