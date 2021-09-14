Tributes pour in for comedian and actor Norm Macdonald, dead at 61

It's a loss not just felt in the world of comedy, or the world of standup — but in all of entertainment, as tributes are pouring in from friends and fans around the world.

Norm Macdonald died Tuesday after a 9-year long private fight with cancer.

Before a long career in front of the camera, Macdonald was a comedy writer for others — he wrote for shows like Roseanne and the Dennis Miller Show.

He was a member of the cast of Saturday Night Live for 5 years, from 1993 to 1998 — most known to a generation as the face of Weekend Update and, of course, his Burt Reynolds impressions during the Jeopardy! sketches.

He appeared in countless movies on the big screen, often times alongside longtime friend and collaborate Adam Sandler.

Sandler took to Twitter Tuesday afternoon and wrote: "Everyone one of us loved Norm. Some of the hardest laughs of my life with this man. Most fearless funny original guy we knew. An incredible dad. A great friend. A legend. Love u pal."

Macdonald also appeared on stage many times in Chicago. Zanies Comedy Club put out a statement, saying staff and customers always looked forward to his performances.

Macdonald was just 61-years-old.