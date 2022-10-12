Trio of teens charged in armed carjacking in Chatham

Two girls and a boy are facing charges in an armed carjacking Tuesday afternoon in the Chatham neighborhood.

The 17-year-olds were arrested minutes after allegedly taking a car at gunpoint from a 25-year-old woman around 2 p.m. in the first block of East 87th Street, according to Chicago police.

The trio were spotted in the stolen vehicle and attempted to run away but were taken into custody by police, officials said.

They were each charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.