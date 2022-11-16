Trio of teens charged in West Side robbery, attempted carjacking

Three teenage boys are facing charges in connection with an attempted carjacking and armed robbery Wednesday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood.

A 13-year-old and two 15-year-olds were arrested minutes after they allegedly implied they had weapons and tried to take a vehicle from a 25-year-old man around 1 a.m. in the 1900 block of South Central Park Avenue, police said.

The teens took the victim's personal belongings and fled the scene, police said. Police arrested them a short time later in the 3600 block of West Cermak Road.

They were each charged with one count of attempted vehicular hijacking and aggravated robbery.

The 13-year-old was also charged with a misdemeanor count of theft of property.

No further information was immediately available.