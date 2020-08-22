Trio pretending to be tree trimmers steals from Rogers Park home: police

Three people are suspected of impersonating tree trimmers and burglarizing a home in Rogers Park on the North Side.

About 2 p.m. August 14, the suspects knocked on the door of a home in the 7500 block of North Ridge Boulevard, Chicago police said in a community alert. They claimed they were there for tree trimming services and were let into the home.

Once inside, one person distracted the resident while the other two stole jewelry and valuables, police said.

The suspects are described as three men 34 to 38-years-old, police said. At least one of them has a walkie talkie radio.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.