Trio robs NW Side businesses: police

Police are trying to identify a trio of suspects accused of robbing three businesses since Saturday evening in Hermosa, Cragin and Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

A woman and two men, all between 18 and 25, entered commercial businesses while implying they have a handgun and stole money from the register, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The robberies happened:

about 5:50 p.m. Aug. 22 in the 4000 block of West Armitage Avenue;

about 3:40 p.m. Aug. 24 in the 4800 block of West Irving Park Road; and

about 3:50 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Armitage Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.