Trio stole kid's boots from Oak Brook store, rammed squad car and led cops on high-speed chase: prosecutors

Bond was set Wednesday for three people who led police on a high-speed chase after they allegedly stole merchandise from a Nordstrom Rack near the Oak Brook mall.

Doniesha Chew, 23, Terrance Reed, 37, and Jacquay Shines, 25, were each charged with one count of burglary, one count of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, one count of criminal damage to government supported property and three counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, the DuPage County state's attorney's office said.

Oak Brook police responded to calls of a retail theft around 2:45 p.m. Sept. 6 at Nordstrom Rack store located at 2155 W. 22nd St., the state's attorney's office said. When officers arrived, a Mazda 6 believed to involved in the theft, intentionally collided head-on with the squad car.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

The driver of the vehicle, later determined to be Chew, fled westbound on 22nd Street and led officers from multiple agencies on a pursuit that reached speeds in excess of 100 mph, prosecutors said.

[L-R] Doniesha Chew, 23, Terrance Reed, 37, and Jaquay Shines, 25. (DuPage County state's attorney's office) Expand

The Mazda stopped on southbound I-294 near 75th Street, at which point, Reed fled the vehicle before being apprehended a short time later. Chew and Shines remained inside the vehicle and were taken into custody, according to prosecutors.

Investigators said the trio entered the shoe department at Nordstrom Rack where Reed removed four sets of children's boots from their boxes and placed them inside empty bags that Chew had brought with her. They then returned the empty boxes to the store shelves and left the store together, prosecutors said.

"The type of criminal behavior alleged in this case clearly displays the defendants’ complete and utter disregard for the rule of law and for public safety," Du Page County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "The allegations that these three defendants entered a retail store in the middle of the afternoon, stole merchandise and then led authorities on a high-speed chase, will not be tolerated in DuPage County and will be met with the full force of the law."

Oak Brook Chief of Police Brian Strockis said one officer was seriously injured and hospitalized during the incident.

DuPage County Judge Michael Reidy set bond at $350,000 each for Chew, of Phoenix, and Reed, of Chicago. Bond was set at $150,000 for Shines, also of Chicago.