Trio wanted by police for allegedly stealing sex toys from Lover's Lane

Bad vibrations for a group of suspected thieves in Orland Park, and police are asking for the public’s help in identifying them.

Two women and one man were caught on surveillance video stealing adult toys from Lover's Lane.

In the video, you can see the group walk through the parking lot and then into the store. There are clear photos of the three at the counter.

One woman was wearing a gray sweatshirt with a recognizable tattoo. The other woman was in red shorts and a Tommy Hilfiger shirt. Their male accomplice was wearing black shorts and a gray sweatshirt.

The crime happened at the Lover's Lane on 159th Street.

Orland Park police want you to contact them if you know who the suspects are: (708) 349-4111