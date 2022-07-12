Trio wanted in rash of catalytic converter thefts on Northwest Side

Chicago police are warning residents of a rash of catalytic converter thefts reported in recent weeks on the Northwest Side.

In each incident, three men pulled up alongside a parked car, climbed underneath and stole the vehicle’s catalytic converter, police said in a community alert.

Police said the suspects displayed a handgun in some of the incidents.

Catalytic converters, like this one, are being stolen for the precious metals they contain. (Photo by Mindy Schauer/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

The thefts happened:

About 10:02 a.m. June 21 in the 3200 block of West Ainslie Street;

About 2:10 a.m. June 23 in the 5000 block of West Balmoral Avenue;

About 8:45 p.m. June 23 in the 3200 block of North Oak Park Avenue;

About 9 p.m. June 23 in the 4900 block of North Newcastle Avenue;

About 1 a.m. June 24 in the 6800 block of West Talcott Avenue;

About 2:10 a.m. June 24 in the 5700 block of North Oketo Avenue;

About 2:55 a.m. June 24 in the 4700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue;

About 7:40 a.m. June 24 in the 6100 block of West Gunnison Street;

About 7:45 a.m. June 24 in the 6200 block of West Lawrence Avenue;

About 9 p.m. June 24 in the 5600 block of North Cumberland Avenue;

About 2:53 a.m. June 25 in the 4000 block of North Harding Avenue;

About 3 a.m. June 25 in the 7800 block of West Rosedale Avenue;

About 4:31 a.m. June 27 in the 3700 block of North Whipple Street;

About 8 a.m. June 27 in the 5100 block of West Berwyn Avenue;

About 2:20 a.m. June 28 in the 8500 block of West Higgins Road;

About 7:30 p.m. June 28 in the 5400 block of North East River Road;

About 1 a.m. June 29 in the 5400 block of North Harlem Avenue;

Between 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. June 30 in the 4300 block of West Montrose Avenue;

About 3:30 a.m. July 8 in the 3800 block of North Central Park Avenue;

About 1:30 a.m. July 10 in the 4300 block of North Elston Avenue;

About 5:08 a.m. July 10 in the 3400 block of West Ainslie Street;

About 3 a.m. July 11 in the 5000 block of North Pulaski Road; and

About 7:19 p.m. July 11 in the 5600 block of North Christiana Avenue.

Police described the three suspects as African American males between 20-years-old and 30-years-old.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.