Triple shooting in Roseland: Three men critically wounded, two suspects at large

A triple shooting in the Roseland neighborhood left three men in critical condition, according to Chicago police. Two suspects are on the run.

The shooting happened at 7:43 p.m. Sunday in the 0-100 block of E. 113th Street.

Three people were standing at the location when they were confronted by two men in a vehicle, according to Chicago police.

The two men pulled guns and fired at all three victims, CPD said.

A 49-year-old man was struck in the left elbow and back and was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition, according to officials. A 42-year-old man was shot in the chest and also taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

The third victim, a man whose age is unknown, was shot in the back flank and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital. Police said he is also in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.