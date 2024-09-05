One of the two missing teens from Midlothian has been found, officials say

The Brief Midlothian police have located one of the two missing teens near Des Plaines. Lillian Beretta-Hanna was found in Des Plaines Thursday afternoon. Police are still searching for Tristan Brown. Midlothian Police are asking for the public's assistance in their search.



Tristan Brown, 17, was reported missing by his mother on September 2, 2024. According to the Midlothian Police Department, Tristan left his home around 5 p.m. on September 1, telling his mother he was going to either the park or a nearby forest preserve with his girlfriend, Lillian Beretta-Hanna. However, he has not been seen since.

Lillian Beretta-Hanna, also 17, was reported missing two days later, on September 4. Her brother, who is also her legal guardian, contacted Midlothian police after she, too, failed to return home.

As of around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, police confirmed they found Lillian about 30 miles north in Des Plaines. She is safe and will be picked up by officers soon.

Tristan Brown and Lillian Beretta-Hanna | MPD

A search is still underway for Tristan, who is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 230 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black shorts.

The Midlothian Police Department is urging anyone with information to contact them at 708-385-2534.