Trooper shot in North Texas to remain on life support, become organ donor

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Texas state trooper who was shot last week in North Texas will remain on life-support until he is able to be an organ donor.

Texas DPS shared the update Monday that after life-saving efforts by Baylor, Scott & White staff, it was determined that Trooper Chad Walker "no longer displays signs of viable brain activity."

"This final sacrifice embodies Trooper Walker’s actions throughout his life and service as a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper," says DPS on Twitter. "The Walker family is grateful for the continued support and prayers as they remain at Chad’s side."

Walker was shot after responding to assist a motorist on FM Road 2848, near US Hwy 84 near Mexia just before 7:45 p.m. Friday, March 26.

36-year-old Dearthur Pinson Jr, who is accused of shooting and critically injuring Walker, was found dead Saturday, March 27 from appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a home on Highway 84, west of Mexia. A Blue Alert had been issued for Pinson.

DPS says that as Walker was pulling up behind a disabled vehicle, Pinson got out of the driver’s seat with a handgun and fired several shots at Walker through the front windshield. Walker was shot in the head and stomach. After the shooting, Pinson reportedly went back to his vehicle, got a black backpack, and then ran away.

Walker and his wife have a 15-year-old son, twin 7-year-old daughters, and a 2-month-old daughter.