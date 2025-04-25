Truck carrying metal tubes overturns on Route 53 ramp

A semi-truck hauling metal pipes overturned early Friday morning on a Route 53 ramp, causing significant traffic delays.

Illinois State Police said the rollover happened around 5:42 a.m on the northbound Illinois Route 53 ramp to westbound Lake-Cook Road.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Traffic is currently getting by on the left shoulder while crews work to clear the scene.

Police said delays are expected throughout the morning. The cause of the rollover remains under investigation.