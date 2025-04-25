Expand / Collapse search

Truck carrying metal tubes overturns on Route 53 ramp

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  April 25, 2025 6:51am CDT
Illinois
FOX 32 Chicago

Truck carrying metal tubes overturns on Route 53 ramp

A semi-truck hauling metal tubes overturned early Friday morning on the northbound Illinois Route 53 ramp to westbound Lake-Cook Road, causing significant traffic delays.

A semi-truck hauling metal pipes overturned early Friday morning on a Route 53 ramp, causing significant traffic delays.

Illinois State Police said the rollover happened around 5:42 a.m on the northbound Illinois Route 53 ramp to westbound Lake-Cook Road. 

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Traffic is currently getting by on the left shoulder while crews work to clear the scene. 

Police said delays are expected throughout the morning. The cause of the rollover remains under investigation.

IllinoisNews