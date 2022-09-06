Truck catches on fire at Midway International Airport

A truck caught on fire at Midway International Airport Tuesday afternoon.

At about 4:35 p.m., a truck driven by an electrician with the Chicago Department of Aviation caught on fire at Midway International Airport.

City officials say the truck was on the northwest side of the airfield and was near a non-active runway.

The Chicago Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire.

No injuries were reported.

There was no impact to flight operations.