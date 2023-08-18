Truck crashes into 9-year-old boy riding bike in Aurora

A 9-year-old boy was seriously injured after a truck hit him while he was riding his bike Thursday afternoon in Aurora.

A 2022 Chevrolet truck was traveling westbound on East New York Street around 5:44 p.m. when it struck a boy who was riding a bike southbound on Kautz Road, according to Aurora police.

The boy was transported to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Aurora police at (630) 256-5330.