Truly Hard Seltzer wants to pay the utility bill for your holiday lights

A popular hard seltzer brand wants you to "keep it light" this holiday season by paying for elaborate light displays.

Truly Hard Seltzer’s Keep It Light campaign will pay $350 to 100 lucky people "to cover the cost of their holiday utility bills, décor, or even solar-powered lights to help cut future costs," the company said in a news release.

"'Tis the season for decking halls and lighting up lawns, balconies, and living rooms, with an average of more than 80% of Americans planning to decorate for the holiday," Truly says. "But electric utility bills can weigh heavily on festive households."

In addition to the $350 prizes, one grand prize winner will receive "an epic, energy-efficient holiday lighting display upgrade in 2024."

"The display will ensure their house, apartment, or living room is the brightest and most efficient on the block through a custom build installed by a team of certified holiday lighting experts who specialize in keeping it light," the release says. "The display will be unveiled with a lighting ceremony for the entire neighborhood, paired with a Truly toast and musical performance to celebrate the spirit of keeping it light all holiday season long."

You can enter the contest on the www.TrulyKeepItLightHoliday.com website. The deadline to enter is Dec. 11. Entries will be judged on "originality, holiday cheer and creativity."

"Drinking a Truly is all about bringing lightness, joy, and fun to any occasion," said Matt Withington, Truly Hard Seltzer's senior director of marketing. "We're all about the keep it light mentality, so as millions of Americans set out to spread joy through holiday displays, we want to help keep their wallets light, too, with an epic incentive to shine the good vibes onto friends, families, and neighbors well into the new year."