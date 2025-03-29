Trump admin cuts $125M of COVID-era grants to Chicago public health agency

The Brief The Trump administration rescinded about $125 million worth of COVID-era grants to the Chicago Department of Public Health, the agency said. CDPH said that money would have gone to fund testing and monitoring of disease outbreaks in the city, as well as vaccinations. The cuts are part of the Trump administration's ongoing efforts to slash federal spending.



The Chicago Department of Public Health said it was notified that it would no longer receive about $125 million in COVID-era federal grants as the Trump administration continues slashing federal spending.

The abrupt recission of the funding in grants that had already been awarded to the agency will impact 22 contracts and more than 100 staff positions, according to a city news release.

The effect of funding cuts

What we know:

The CDPH said the impact of the loss of funding will significantly hinder its ability to respond to future health emergencies like measles and H5N1 avian flu.

Specifically, the CDPH wouldn’t be able to use surveillance and immunization coverage to monitor and respond to outbreaks of disease in schools, health care facilities, and other settings. Such data are key to giving Chicago residents up-to-date information about what diseases might be surging in the city, the agency said.

Officials added that without the funding, Chicagoans will also see fewer immunization clinics and vaccination events. Local public health officials also said they will have less training, testing, and supplies to prevent the spread of disease.

The funding was first appropriated to the agency during the first Trump administration from the CARES Act, a massive funding law meant to help state and local public health agencies, municipalities, and small businesses respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What they're saying:

Mayor Brandon Johnson called the move an "attack" and said he was "deeply concerned."

"As we learned through the COVID-19 pandemic, it is essential for us to invest in preventative measures and monitoring to protect our communities from future outbreaks," Johnson said in a statement. "This funding cut is counterproductive to our mission of keeping our communities safe and healthy. I strongly urge the federal government to restore this critical investment in our local health departments and recommit to protecting our residents."

CDPH Commissioner Dr. Olusimbo "Simbo" Ige said in a statement, "The COVID-19 pandemic shined a spotlight on how woefully underfunded public health was and these vital federal funds helped CDPH and other public health agencies around the nation to be better equipped to manage complex health challenges that impact Chicagoans."