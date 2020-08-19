Trump calls for boycott of Goodyear after company is accused of banning MAGA

article

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump called for Americans to boycott Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company after an employee in Kansas claimed the company told workers that labels like MAGA and Blue Lives Matter are unacceptable while Black Lives Matter attire is considered acceptable.

The employee shared a photo -- which outlined the company's zero-tolerance policy -- to social media after a diversity training session in Topeka. The photo showed a presentation slide with two categories: Acceptable and Unacceptable, WIBW-TV first reported.

Under the “Acceptable” category were Black Lives Matter (BLM) and Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride (LGBT) while under the "Unacceptable” category were Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, MAGA and "politically affiliated slogans or material."

"The employee questioned why the company was dictating that employees can wear only certain things, saying that if the company’s goal is equality these movements and causes should be treated equally, otherwise it’s 'discrimination,'" FOX Business reported.

The employee reportedly told WIBW-TV, "If someone wants to wear a BLM shirt in here, then cool. I'm not going to get offended about it. But at the same time, if someone's not going to be able to wear something that is politically based, even in the farthest stretch of the imagination, that's discriminatory."

The slide reportedly came from the company’s corporate office in Akron, Ohio, according to the employee.

President Trump responded to the controversial policy on Twitter -- calling for people to buy their tires somewhere else.

"Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES," Trump tweeted. "They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!)."

In a statement released to WIBW-TV, the company said:

“Goodyear is committed to fostering an inclusive and respectful workplace where all of our associates can do their best in a spirit of teamwork. As part of this commitment, we do allow our associates to express their support on racial injustice and other equity issues but ask that they refrain from workplace expressions, verbal or otherwise, in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party as well as other similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of equity issues.”

