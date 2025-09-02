'We're going in': Trump to deploy National Guard to Chicago, Pritzker pushes back

The Brief Trump threatens action: President Trump said he will deploy the National Guard to Chicago after a violent holiday weekend, though no timeline has been given. Illinois pushback: Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson condemned the move, warning of armed federal agents and vowing legal challenges.



President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he plans to deploy the National Guard to Chicago in an effort to curb violent crime, though he did not provide a timeline.

In response, Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, and other leaders vowed to push back against the White House.

What we know:

Trump, speaking at a press conference, criticized Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker for rejecting federal intervention and pointed to a series of recent shootings in the city over Labor Day weekend.

"I didn't say when but the answer is… Look, Chicago is very interesting because I watched Pritzker get up and say ‘We don’t need help. We're safe,'" Trump said. "But two weeks ago they had six people murdered and they had 24 people hit by bullets. Last week, as you know, was 7 people, 24 people hit, and seven people died. Over the last two days, that was the crown jewel. They had, I guess, 9 or 10 killed, and 50 hit with bullets."

The remarks follow a violent Labor Day weekend in Chicago that left at least eight people dead and 48 wounded by gunfire, according to police.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump posted on Truth Social that Pritzker "better straighten it out fast or we’re coming."

He repeated that message at the press conference, adding that he has both the authority and responsibility to act.

"We’re going to do it anyway. We have the right to do it because I have an obligation to protect this country," Trump said.

The president also broadened his criticism to include other Democratic-led states, calling Chicago, Baltimore and parts of Los Angeles "hellholes."

According to a press release from the White House, Trump claims Pritzker has "repeatedly resisted" calls from Trump to ask for assistance in combating crime.

"Pritzker is too blinded by Trump Derangement Syndrome to take act in the best interest of his constituents and end the bloodshed," the release reads. "The Trump Administration's message to Chicagoans and residents in Democrat-run cities nationwide is simple: you don't have to live like this."

Pritzker Pushes Back

Pritzker, Johnson Comments:

Gov. J.B. Pritzker held a press conference shortly after President Trump’s media address, claiming that Guard troops and ICE agents are set to deploy to Chicago.

According to Pritzker, the head of the Illinois State Police received a call from CBP’s chief patrol agent notifying him of ICE’s deployment.

He added that he has also gathered information from other officials indicating Trump’s plan to send armed military personnel into the city.

"In the coming days, we expect to see what has played out in Los Angeles and in Washington D.C. to play out in Chicago," Pritzker said.

The governor warned that armed federal agents and military vehicles would soon be visible on Chicago’s streets, with many troops reportedly being moved from Los Angeles to Chicago. He said staging likely began Monday and continued into Tuesday.

"Terror and cruelty is the point, not the safety of anyone living here," Pritzker said.

Pritzker further noted he has "reason to believe" the Texas National Guard is also preparing to deploy to Chicago. He vowed to challenge troop deployments in court.

Mayor Johnson added that Republicans should take a look at gun laws if they are truly serious about crime in Chicago.

"We will never be able to end gun violence in Chicago as long as the president continues to allow tens of thousands of guns to be trafficked into our state and our city. The vast majority of guns do not come from Chicago. They are not made in Cook County. They are not bought in the state of Illinois. These guns come from red states," Johnson said.

What's next:

In the meantime, Pritzker urged Chicagoans to look out for their neighbors and support their communities as the city faces what he called Trump’s threat.

When a deployment could happen remains unclear. We’ll update this story as it develops.