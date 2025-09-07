Trump says ‘We’re not going to war’ with Chicago day after Truth Social post

The Brief President Trump on Sunday said, "We're not going to war," when he was asked about his Truth Social post on Chicago. The president's comments came after a day that saw pushback from Democratic officials in Illinois and multiple protests.



President Trump on Sunday said, "We’re not going to war," when he was asked about an AI-generated post on his Truth Social account threatening Chicago with deportations and referencing the recently renamed Department of War.

The post depicted Trump dressed in a uniform labeled "US ARMY" and standing in front of a burning Chicago skyline, with the words "Chipocalypse Now," a reference to the 1979 fictional Vietnam War movie "Apocalypse Now."

It garnered strong pushback from Democratic leaders in Illinois, including from longtime Sen. Dick Durbin who called it "disgusting."

What we know:

But on Sunday, Trump was asked by a reporter if he was planning on "going to war with Chicago."

He responded in part, "That’s fake news."

Then he added, "We’re not going to war. We’re gonna clean up our cities. We’re gonna clean them up so they don’t kill five people every weekend. That’s not war. That’s common sense."

The president made the comments in front of gaggle of reporters in front of the White House before boarding Marine One to travel to New York to attend the U.S. Open Men's Singles Final.

The comments also came a day after thousands of people demonstrated across the Chicago area in protest of the administration’s rhetoric about sending in immigration agents or even the National Guard to Chicago.

Local Democratic officials, and even some supportive of the president, have criticized such plans.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) reacted to the president's post on CBS's "Face the Nation."

"Well, let's make it clear. The President of the United States essentially just declared war on a major city in his own nation," Duckworth said. "This is not normal…This is not acceptable behavior."

The senator reiterated that she was not aware of any specific plans for National Guard troops being deployed in Chicago. She added that the Naval Station Great Lakes facility in suburban North Chicago was requested to provide office space for ICE personnel.