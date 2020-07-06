Trump suggests NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace should apologize for noose 'hoax'

article

President Donald Trump on Monday lashed out at Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver competing at NASCAR’s top level, and appeared to criticize the league for its decision to ban the Confederate flag.

Trump asked on Twitter if Wallace had “apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX?”

The tweet was in reference to findings by the FBI that a noose found June 21 in Wallace’s garage was being used as a rope pull, noting that it had been in that same garage since 2019, and that there was no criminality involved.



The president added: “That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!”

Last month, NASCAR banned the display of the Confederate flag at all of its events and properties.

The lone Black driver in NASCAR’s top racing series had called for the league, one with deep ties to the South, to ban the Confederate flag at its properties and for the organization to formally distance itself from what for millions is a symbol of slavery and racism.

Days later, NASCAR announced it would ban the flag.

"The presence of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry," a statement said. "Bringing people together around a love of racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special."

NASCAR has been more open in recent times to the eradication of the Confederate flag. Former chairman Brian France in 2015 tried to ban the flying of Confederate flags at race tracks, a proposal too broad to enforce and one that angered NASCAR’s core Southern-based fan base.

Wallace, 26, has been outspoken on racial issues in the wake of the civil unrest and global protests sparked by the death of George Floyd. On June 10, Wallace drove in a car with a #BlackLivesMatter paint scheme and donned a T-shirt with the words, “I Can’t Breathe.”

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.