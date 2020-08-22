Expand / Collapse search

Trump threatening to send law enforcement to polling places, but federal law prohibits it

2020 Election
Associated Press

WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Donald Trump is threatening to send law enforcement to polling places for the upcoming presidential election.

And much like an idea he floated a few weeks ago about delaying the election, it's not exactly up to him.

Trump has no authority to send in local law enforcement or state attorneys general. That is up to the states, of which several expressly ban law enforcement at polls.

And federal law prohibits sending "any troops or armed men" to any polling place in the country, except "to repel armed enemies of the United States."

