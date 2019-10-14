Trump to attend fundraiser in Chicago hosted by Cubs co-owner Todd Ricketts

President Donald Trump will be visiting Chicago in late October for a high-dollar fundraiser. Cubs co-owner Todd Ricketts is hosting the event.

The location of the event has not been finalized, but Wrigley Field has reportedly been ruled out. The event will take place Monday, October 28.

The president is also likely to give a speech to the National Convention of Police Chiefs. His visit comes amid a contentious fight with city leaders over immigration and policing policies.

Last time Trump visited the city in 2016, there was a massive protest and his rally at UIC ended up being canceled due to security reasons. Video from inside the event showed chaos and fights breaking out between supporters and protesters.