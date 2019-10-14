Expand / Collapse search

Trump to attend fundraiser in Chicago hosted by Cubs co-owner Todd Ricketts

Published 
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

Trump rally at UIC cancelled for 'security reasons'

Supporters and opponents of Donald Trump gathered at the UIC Pavilion in Chicago for a showdown on Friday afternoon, and the rally ended up being canceled for security reasons.

CHICAGO - President Donald Trump will be visiting Chicago in late October for a high-dollar fundraiser. Cubs co-owner Todd Ricketts is hosting the event.

The location of the event has not been finalized, but Wrigley Field has reportedly been ruled out. The event will take place Monday, October 28.

The president is also likely to give a speech to the National Convention of Police Chiefs. His visit comes amid a contentious fight with city leaders over immigration and policing policies.

Last time Trump visited the city in 2016, there was a massive protest and his rally at UIC ended up being canceled due to security reasons. Video from inside the event showed chaos and fights breaking out between supporters and protesters.

Activist discusses story behind Trump UIC protest

Community activist Jedidiah Brown joined Good Day Chicago to discuss what sparked the violence during Donald Trump's rally at UIC on Friday.