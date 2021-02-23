Trump wishes Tiger Woods a speedy recovery after California rollover crash

article

Former President Donald Trump wished Tiger Woods a speedy recovery after the legendary golfer was involved in a rollover crash in California on Tuesday.

"Get well soon, Tiger. You are a true champion!" Trump said in a statement.

Woods was hospitalized after the single-car crash in Rolling Hills Estates, California officials said.

His agent, Mark Steinberg, told Golf Digest that Woods suffered "multiple" leg injuries.

"He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support," Steinberg said.

FOX 11's Bill Melugin said an LASD source told him that drugs and alcohol did not appear to be contributing factors in the crash.

