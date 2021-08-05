TSA seizes 11 guns at Chicago airports in July

article

Transportation Security Administration officers seized 11 guns at security checkpoints at O'Hare and Midway airports in July.

People bringing unchecked guns through airport security can face penalties of up to $13,910.

When travel worldwide was limited in 2020 due to the pandemic, the TSA intercepted a combined 55 guns at both of Chicago's airports.

In June, 18 firearms were confiscated at O'Hare and Midway.

"Passengers must remember they’re responsible for the contents of bags, and our advice is they thoroughly inspect all personal belongings to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items before coming to the airport," Illinois TSA Federal Security Director Dereck Starks said.

