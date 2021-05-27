'Tsunami Surge': New water ride at Six Flags Great America is wet and wild, video shows

Six Flags Great America in Gurnee officially reopens this Memorial Day weekend, and thrill seekers will have a new water ride to try out.

The new attraction, located in Hurricane Harbor, is called Tsunami Surge.

Six Flags was shut down last year due to the pandemic, but with COVID-19 metrics decreasing and vaccinations rising, a return to normalcy begins this summer.

Staring this weekend and going forward, Six Flags will be open seven days a week.

