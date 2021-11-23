Turkey Testicle Festival returns to suburban Chicago on day before Thanksgiving

What better way to celebrate Thanksgiving than by eating turkey balls on the day beforehand?

Huntley's 39th Annual Turkey Testicle Festival returns on Wednesday.

You can celebrate at Parkside Pub on Main Street in Huntley from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The festival features live music and of course turkey testicles.

Advance tickets are sold out, but general admission at the door is $20.

What do turkey testicles taste like, you ask? Well, FOX 32 Chicago was not able to visit in person, but a perusal of various culinary websites tells us that they apparently taste like deep-fried mushrooms.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ABOUT BIZARRE FOOD FESTIVALS

Advertisement



