Two 13-year-olds charged in Lincoln Square robbery

A pair of teens have been charged with robbing a 15-year-old boy Monday evening in the Lincoln Square neighborhood.

The 13-year-olds are accused of implying they had a gun and robbing the other teen around 7 p.m. in the 5000 block of North Oakley Avenue, according to Chicago police.

They were arrested roughly half an hour later in the 2300 block of West Ainslie Street.

Each boy was charged with one count of aggravated robbery.

They are scheduled to appear in juvenile court Tuesday.