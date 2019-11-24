Two 14-year-old boys shot inside apartment complex in Englewood

Two 14-year-old boys were shot Sunday inside a residence in Englewood on the South Side.

About 4:05 p.m., they were in the hallway of an apartment complex in the 6100 block of South Carpenter Street, when they heard gunshots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

One 14-year-old was struck in the hand and the other was grazed by a bullet on his buttocks, police said. They both were taken to Comers Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating the shooting.