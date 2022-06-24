Two 15-year-old boys among 3 shot in Chatham

Three people were shot, including two 15-year-old boys, Friday afternoon in Chatham on the South Side.

About 3:10 p.m. the group was on the sidewalk in the 8100 block of South King Drive when someone in a vehicle opened fire, Chicago police said.

One of the teen boys suffered a gunshot wound to the body and was taken to Comers Children’s Hospital in serious condition, police said.

The other teen boy was struck in the foot and taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

A woman, 30 was struck in the shoulder and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.