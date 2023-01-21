Two 16-year-old boys in critical condition after being shot in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood

Two 16-year-old boys were in critical condition on Saturday night after being shot in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood.

Police said the boys were on State Street near 35th around 6:45 p.m. when they got into an argument with someone in a car.

That person pulled out a gun and shot them both.

One of the boys was shot in the chest and rushed to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

The other boy was shot in the back and also hospitalized in critical condition.

No one is in custody.