Two 16-year-old boys shot and wounded in separate attacks in Chicago

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
West Elsdon
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Two 16-year-old boys were shot in separate attacks in Chicago on Sunday afternoon.

In the first shooting, a 16-year-old boy on a bicycle in West Elsdon was shot in the leg. He had been riding along West 56th around 1:45 p.m. when someone in a white Jeep Wrangler sped by. The boy dropped his bike and ran, but was wounded. He was hospitalized in good condition.

In the second shooting, a 16-year-old boy was wounded in Humboldt Park around 4:50 p.m. He was standing near a sidewalk along North Lawndale when he was shot in the ankle. He was hospitalized in good condition.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.