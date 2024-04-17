Two-alarm fire leads to building collapse on West Side

A building on the city's West Side collapsed after it went up in flames Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of West 16th Street at Loomis.

The two-and-a-half-story building that caught fire has collapsed, but no injuries were reported. Everyone was able to escape the building safely.

Firefighters upgraded the fire to a second-alarm and utilized ladder trucks to help extinguish the flames.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.