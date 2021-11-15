Two armored car drivers shot during robbery in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood

Two armored car drivers were shot and critically wounded during a robbery in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood on Monday morning.

The shooting happened about 10:21 a.m. at a Bank of America in the 200 block of West 83rd Street, the Chicago Police Department confirmed.

The drivers were loading an ATM machine when two to four armed males wearing all black with masks approached them and demanded cash, according to police. The gunmen opened fire, striking one of the security guards multiple times, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

A 47-year-old female was shot six times and was in "traumatic arrest" when paramedics arrived, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said. A 46-year-old male security guard was shot twice in the abdomen, police said.

Both were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Nobody is in custody and Area Two Detectives are investigating.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.