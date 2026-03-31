Chicago firefighter Michael Altman, who was killed in line of duty, laid to rest

The Brief The funeral services for Chicago firefighter Michael Altman were held on Tuesday. Altman was killed battling a blaze on Chicago's North Side earlier this month. His services were postponed last week after his wife went into labor.



The funeral services for Chicago firefighter Michael Atlman, who was killed while fighting a blaze on the city’s North Side earlier this month, was held on Tuesday.

Altman’s funeral services were originally scheduled for last week, but were postponed after his wife went into labor.

Michael Altman | CFD

What we know:

The private services were held at the Blake-Lamb Funeral Home and Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery in Alsip.

The 32-year-old firefighter died after being injured while responding to a fire at a four-story apartment building on March 16 in the 1700 block of West North Shore Avenue.

While fighting the fire, Altman fell through the first floor into the basement. Other firefighters pulled him from the building. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.

Last Thursday, CFD Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt spoke to Fox Chicago about how the outpouring of support from the community for Altman made an impact on her and many Chicago firefighters.

"Personally, it gives me strength, and it gives me hope, because it's tough to lose someone on your department. We're like a big family," said Nance-Holt. "We don't want to lose anybody, but we do understand that's one of the hazards of this job that we may never go home."

It was hours before Thursday's visitation when the family learned Altman's wife was going into labor. Altman's funeral was supposed to take place last Friday, but it was postponed to Tuesday.

"The suddenness of losing someone. seeing them one day, and not being there the next, they're amazing they're standing here, Nora just had the baby. God bless her and the new baby," said Nance-Holt.

Some who didn't know the family personally, like Katie Cody from Oak Lawn, made it a point to stand outside Cicero and 106th to pay her respects as the procession made its way to the funeral home. Cody told us she comes from a family of first responders and explained why Altman's story resonated with her.

"The South Side always comes together. I truly think we are a really strong community, so seeing these people out here today and, in the rain," said Cody. "He's a young father who just was having a baby within the last couple of days. He has a young one at home, so hearing this truly saddened me because I have a little guy as well. Hearing that tragedy with his father, not being able to know his children growing up and thinking of Nora in this hard time, it's really hard to hear."

The funeral services for Chicago firefighter Michael Atlman, who was killed while fighting a blaze on the city’s North Side earlier this month, was held on Tuesday.

Murder charges

The backstory:

Prosecutors allege Sheaves Slate, 27, set a mattress on fire inside a basement boiler room and left the building without warning anyone.

Slate had previously lived in the building and had been seen there multiple times in the days leading up to the fire, despite being told he was trespassing, according to court documents.

Prosecutors said he entered the building through a basement window early on March 16 and stayed inside for hours before starting the fire. When the flames grew, investigators said he placed a door in front of the room, which may have helped conceal the smoke and fire.

He then left the building without calling 911 or alerting residents.

Fire crews responded shortly before 11:30 a.m. As firefighters worked in the basement, officials say they had to move the door blocking the room. When they did, the fire caused the ceiling to collapse.

Slate was later charged with first-degree murder, aggravated arson, and residential arson in connection with the fire and Altman’s death.