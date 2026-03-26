Chicago firefighter Michael Altman’s funeral postponed as wife goes into labor

The Brief Funeral for Chicago firefighter Michael Altman postponed as his wife goes into labor Thursday visitation at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel will continue as planned Altman died after falling through a floor while battling an Edgewater apartment fire



Funeral services for a Chicago firefighter/EMT who died in the line of duty have been postponed after his wife went into labor.

Michael Altman, 32, was scheduled to be laid to rest Friday. Officials said the funeral will now be rescheduled for a later date.

What we know:

Visitation plans for Thursday will move forward as scheduled. Services will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, located at 7740 S. Western Avenue.

What we don't know:

No new date for the funeral has been announced.

The backstory:

Altman died after being injured while responding to a fire at a four-story apartment building on March 16 in the 1700 block of West North Shore Avenue.

Altman fell through the first floor into the basement while crews were battling the blaze. Other firefighters rescued him and pulled him from the building.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died Tuesday morning.

Altman was assigned to Truck 47 in the Edgewater neighborhood.

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A Chicago man is now facing charges in connection with the fire.

Prosecutors say 27-year-old Sheaves Slate set a mattress on fire inside a basement boiler room and left the building without warning anyone.

Court documents show Slate had previously lived in the building and had been seen there multiple times in the days leading up to the fire, despite being told he was trespassing.

Prosecutors say he entered the building through a basement window early March 16 and stayed inside for hours before starting the fire. When the flames grew, investigators say he placed a door in front of the room, which may have helped conceal the smoke and fire.

He then left the building without calling 911 or alerting residents.

Fire crews responded shortly before 11:30 a.m. As firefighters worked in the basement, officials say they had to move the door blocking the room. When they did, the fire caused the ceiling to collapse.

Altman, who was on the first floor, fell into the basement and was exposed to the flames. He suffered severe burns and died the next day.

Slate is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated arson and residential arson. A judge has ordered him held in custody.