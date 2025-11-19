Two arrested in separate meth incidents hours apart in Palatine: police

The Brief Two separate meth-related arrests occurred in Palatine Tuesday night, police said. Jonathan Cruz Arreola, 30, was stopped for running a red light; officers found 17 grams of meth and paraphernalia in his car. Two hours later, Alissa Goudie, 38, was found unconscious in a running minivan with 25 grams of meth; both suspects were charged and released, with court dates set for Dec. 24.



Two people were arrested after two separate meth incidents in Palatine, according to police.

What we know:

On Tuesday around 10:30 p.m., a Palatine police officer was in the area of East Dundee Road and North Frontage Road when he saw a white Nissan sedan on E. Dundee Street fail to stop at a red light.

Jonathan Cruz Arreola, 30, of Palatine, was driving the car, and when the officer searched his vehicle, they allegedly found narcotics paraphernalia and 17 grams of meth.

Arreola is charged with one felony count of possession of methamphetamine 15–100 grams, one felony count of manufacture/delivery of methamphetamine 15–100 grams, a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one petty charge of disregarding a traffic control device.

Two hours later, an officer found a woman who appeared to be unconscious or asleep in a running Honda minivan in the 1100 block of East Nichols Road.

The woman was identified as Alissa J. Goudie, 38, of Wisconsin. Officers allegedly found drug paraphernalia inside Goudie's car while speaking with her and about 25 grams of meth.

Goudie has been charged with one felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver 15–100 grams, one felony count of possession of methamphetamine 15–100 grams, and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jonathan Cruz Arreola (Palatine Police)

What's next:

Both suspects were charged and released. They are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 24.