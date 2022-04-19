Two Brothers celebrating 25 years of brewing with anniversary party featuring old recipes

Two brothers are celebrating 25 years of brewing.

Jim and Jason Ebel co-founded Two Brothers Artisan Brewing more than two decades ago. The two have become a dominant player in the brewing game throughout Illinois.

You’ve heard the expression a mom and pop business? Well, true to its name, this started as a brother and brother business.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Jason and Jim were both architecture students at the University of Illinois when they went to study in France for a year. That’s when they fell in love with good beer.

When they came home, they started homebrewing, and at their mother’s urging, opened Two Brothers Brewing in Warrenville in 1997.

Over the past 25 years, they’ve grown to become one of the largest craft breweries in the Midwest, employing more than 200 people and brewing about 50,000 barrels a year.

On Thursday, they will celebrate their anniversary with a huge party here at the Two Brothers Roundhouse and bring back some old favorites that customers have been asking for.

"Gonna have bands playing all night. We're going to have beers from our past, bringing beers out from our archives. Brewed up some old recipes we hadn't brewed in years. It's going to be a ton of fun," said Jason Ebel.

"We've got a lot of customers that have been with us for just years and years, familiar faces. And I sure hope we see them because we appreciate them so much. They're an integral part of the business. We give back to the community as much as we can because we need the community to support us," said Jim Ebel.

It's a family business, one that will be expanding soon. Jason's son is about to graduate from college in Arizona and he will be the next Ebel employee to join the company in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

Two Brothers has also expanded into coffee roasting and pre-mixed drinks.